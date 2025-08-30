Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certior Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC now owns 30,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 49,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,677,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,707,000 after purchasing an additional 574,803 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 29,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,833,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $51.53 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $52.25. The stock has a market cap of $95.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.45.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

