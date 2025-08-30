Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $3.34 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF $IOO

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 51.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,063 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 455,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,977,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,020,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 643,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,991,000 after buying an additional 18,662 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $114.75 on Friday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $82.79 and a twelve month high of $115.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.21 and a 200-day moving average of $103.20.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

