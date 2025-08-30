Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 33,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 14,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $168,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,805. This represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,906,561.76. This represents a 22.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NEE stock opened at $72.03 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.94. The company has a market cap of $148.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.63.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Melius began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Mizuho set a $78.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

