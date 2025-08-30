Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 118,122 Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 118,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,802,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $458.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $465.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $449.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.57.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.