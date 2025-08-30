Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Buys 30,542 Shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF $ICF

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 480,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,542 shares during the quarter. iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF were worth $29,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,147,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,115,000 after purchasing an additional 68,086 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 808,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 626,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,542,000 after purchasing an additional 39,622 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 479,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 475,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,281,000 after purchasing an additional 50,905 shares during the period.

iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

ICF stock opened at $61.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.97. iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $52.76 and a one year high of $67.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

