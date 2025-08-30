Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $VMBS

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 434,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $20,144,000. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for 1.1% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMBS. Breakwater Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 138.9% during the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 37.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $46.62 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $47.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.94.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

