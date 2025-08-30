CompoSecure, Inc. $CMPO Position Lifted by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in CompoSecure were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in CompoSecure by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,339,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759,872 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP raised its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 3,856,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,127,000 after purchasing an additional 59,416 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 65.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,337,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,407,000 after purchasing an additional 926,389 shares during the period. Tyro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Tyro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,019,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,952,000 after purchasing an additional 23,468 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,604,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,595,000 after purchasing an additional 66,880 shares during the period. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMPO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Monday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of CompoSecure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CompoSecure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

CompoSecure Stock Down 3.2%

CMPO stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. CompoSecure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $20.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Activity at CompoSecure

In related news, COO Gregoire Maes sold 97,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $1,882,295.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 779,062 shares in the company, valued at $15,082,640.32. This represents a 11.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Moriarty bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $250,640.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,640. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 217,125 shares of company stock worth $4,139,550 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

