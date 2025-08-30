Comparing Mayville Engineering (MEC) & Its Rivals

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) is one of 25 public companies in the “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Mayville Engineering to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Mayville Engineering and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mayville Engineering 0 0 3 1 3.25 Mayville Engineering Competitors 48 526 1041 25 2.64

Mayville Engineering currently has a consensus price target of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 41.25%. As a group, “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” companies have a potential upside of 10.85%. Given Mayville Engineering’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mayville Engineering is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

45.4% of Mayville Engineering shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of shares of all “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Mayville Engineering shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of shares of all “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Mayville Engineering has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mayville Engineering’s peers have a beta of 1.26, indicating that their average share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mayville Engineering and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mayville Engineering 3.41% 8.21% 4.52% Mayville Engineering Competitors 6.89% 30.78% 7.17%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mayville Engineering and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mayville Engineering $581.60 million $25.97 million 17.21 Mayville Engineering Competitors $8.61 billion $330.08 million 31.81

Mayville Engineering’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Mayville Engineering. Mayville Engineering is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Mayville Engineering peers beat Mayville Engineering on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers. The company serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicles, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.