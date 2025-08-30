Comerica Bank Sells 7,500 Shares of Doximity, Inc. $DOCS

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Doximity were worth $4,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the first quarter worth $65,702,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Doximity by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,194,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,646,000 after purchasing an additional 990,923 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new stake in Doximity during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,934,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Doximity by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,969,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,280,000 after purchasing an additional 696,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Doximity by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 972,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,903,000 after purchasing an additional 625,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCS opened at $67.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 67.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.36. Doximity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $85.21.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Doximity had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 36.60%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Doximity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Doximity from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Doximity from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. BTIG Research raised Doximity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on Doximity and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Doximity from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Doximity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.21.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,600. This represents a 61.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Regina M. Benjamin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,934. The trade was a 23.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $2,140,940 in the last three months. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

