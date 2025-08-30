Comerica Bank Sells 35,689 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company $ANF

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,578 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 35,689 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $4,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 200.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,753 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 306.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 237,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,556,000 after buying an additional 179,419 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 745,723 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $111,463,000 after buying an additional 147,779 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,790 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,666,000.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $105.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

ANF opened at $93.55 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.40 and a fifty-two week high of $167.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.54.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.000-10.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.