Comerica Bank Sells 189 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. $DTM

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $4,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackstone Inc. grew its holdings in DT Midstream by 2,783.1% during the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,631,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,705 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $74,572,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,174,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,161,000 after purchasing an additional 621,183 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,084,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,784,000 after purchasing an additional 564,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 9,693.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 390,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,652,000 after purchasing an additional 386,277 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Melissa Cox sold 4,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $496,754.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 5,171 shares in the company, valued at $540,214.37. This trade represents a 47.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DT Midstream Price Performance

DT Midstream stock opened at $104.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.77. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.52 and a 52-week high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.51.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. DT Midstream had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. DT Midstream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on DTM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on DT Midstream from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on DT Midstream from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.67.

About DT Midstream

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

See Also

