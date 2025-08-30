Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated $INGR

Comerica Bank lessened its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,471 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Ingredion worth $4,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INGR. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 16.5% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 474.2% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,013,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE INGR opened at $129.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.74 and its 200 day moving average is $132.74. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.51 and a twelve month high of $155.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.09. Ingredion had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 9.24%.The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Ingredion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.100-11.600 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 31.22%.

Insider Activity

In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 36,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.52, for a total value of $4,591,031.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 50,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,342,321.08. This represents a 41.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $109,131.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 31,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,002,044.69. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,137 shares of company stock worth $4,700,163 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Ingredion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INGR

About Ingredion

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.