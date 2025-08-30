Comerica Bank Raises Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $5,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 196.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,859,000 after acquiring an additional 16,939 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.10, for a total value of $1,106,197.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 51,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748,812.80. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 6,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.64, for a total transaction of $3,468,778.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 61,913 shares in the company, valued at $34,029,861.32. This trade represents a 9.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,021 shares of company stock worth $8,315,662 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDY opened at $537.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $536.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $503.37. The company has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $416.00 and a 1-year high of $570.56.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 14.54%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.58 EPS. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.200-21.50 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDY. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.57.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

