Comerica Bank Purchases 11,128 Shares of HP Inc. $HPQ

Comerica Bank grew its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 168,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,128 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in HP were worth $4,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of HP by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,340,629 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $314,022,000 after buying an additional 1,829,411 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,289,164 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $303,105,000 after acquiring an additional 707,742 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of HP by 2.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,241,378 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $228,204,000 after acquiring an additional 189,969 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth about $179,037,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,308,991 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $147,006,000 after purchasing an additional 367,418 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on HPQ. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on HP from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on HP from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.96.

HP Trading Up 0.7%

HP stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $39.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.82. The company has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 262.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.2894 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.79%.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.