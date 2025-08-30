Comerica Bank Lowers Stake in Portland General Electric Company $POR

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,821 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $4,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 4.6% during the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 25.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Portland General Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.40.

Insider Transactions at Portland General Electric

In related news, Director Michael A. Lewis sold 1,937 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $77,673.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,710.90. This trade represents a 12.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 2,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $107,634.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,130.15. The trade was a 8.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Portland General Electric Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE POR opened at $42.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.28. Portland General Electric Company has a one year low of $39.54 and a one year high of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.55.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $807.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Portland General Electric has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.330 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric Company will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.49%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Free Report).

