Comerica Bank Has $5.04 Million Position in The Clorox Company $CLX

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Clorox were worth $5,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,573,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,135,000 after purchasing an additional 65,924 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Clorox by 2.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,528,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,133,000 after buying an additional 34,655 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,421,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,932,000 after buying an additional 316,688 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 7.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,361,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,512,000 after buying an additional 94,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,115,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,213,000 after acquiring an additional 123,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $143.36.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $118.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.93 and its 200-day moving average is $134.37. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $116.53 and a one year high of $171.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 377.86% and a net margin of 11.40%.Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 76.07%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

