Comerica Bank Has $4.57 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 198,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 423,933,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,741,996,000 after buying an additional 47,213,558 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,117,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,306 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 69,572,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,659 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,036,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,217 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,633,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,524 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

GOVT opened at $22.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.80.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

