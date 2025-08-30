Comerica Bank Has $4.51 Million Stake in Jackson Financial Inc. $JXN

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.07% of Jackson Financial worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the first quarter valued at $304,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,177,000. CW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $547,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 13,080 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Jackson Financial Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Jackson Financial stock opened at $98.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,646.88 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.13. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.70 and a 12-month high of $115.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.26. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of ($471.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5,333.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Jackson Financial from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Jackson Financial from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.