Comerica Bank Has $4.39 Million Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,848 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 24.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,800,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,395 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 740.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,357,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,624 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 93.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,158,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,804 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 970,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,974,000 after buying an additional 509,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $25,906,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Williams Trading set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 0.4%

LSCC opened at $66.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.80. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $70.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 288.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.52.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $123.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.260-0.300 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Tonya Stevens sold 3,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $223,259.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 87,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,698,417.92. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 5,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $396,672.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 79,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,420. This represents a 6.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

