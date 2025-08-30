Comerica Bank Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $IJT

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,919,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,834,000 after acquiring an additional 53,484 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 889,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,723,000 after acquiring an additional 46,427 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 801,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,794,000 after purchasing an additional 95,583 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 512,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,361,000 after purchasing an additional 21,493 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 504,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,783,000 after purchasing an additional 15,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $140.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.91 and its 200 day moving average is $129.52. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.38 and a fifty-two week high of $152.05.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.2939 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.