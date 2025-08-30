Comerica Bank Buys 29,972 Shares of Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,972 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,980,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,277,000 after purchasing an additional 11,472,071 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4,390.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,444,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,523,000 after buying an additional 7,278,295 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $87,080,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 341.9% in the 4th quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,314,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,773,000 after buying an additional 2,564,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth $61,110,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $27.97 on Friday. Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.29.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.510-2.670 EPS. Analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently -35.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $697,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,400. This trade represents a 38.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 9th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $30.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.