Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) versus Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Financial Analysis

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) and Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Applied Optoelectronics and Coda Octopus Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Optoelectronics 0 2 4 0 2.67 Coda Octopus Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Applied Optoelectronics presently has a consensus price target of $27.20, suggesting a potential upside of 12.40%. Coda Octopus Group has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.80%. Given Coda Octopus Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Coda Octopus Group is more favorable than Applied Optoelectronics.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Optoelectronics $249.37 million 6.05 -$186.73 million ($3.36) -7.20 Coda Octopus Group $20.32 million 4.48 $3.65 million $0.30 27.00

This table compares Applied Optoelectronics and Coda Octopus Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Coda Octopus Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Applied Optoelectronics. Applied Optoelectronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coda Octopus Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Optoelectronics and Coda Octopus Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Optoelectronics -42.29% -10.60% -5.19% Coda Octopus Group 15.04% 6.37% 5.93%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.7% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of Coda Octopus Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of Coda Octopus Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Applied Optoelectronics has a beta of 2.72, indicating that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coda Octopus Group has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Coda Octopus Group beats Applied Optoelectronics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television, telecom equipment manufacturers, fiber-to-the-home, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

About Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and rentals underwater technologies and equipment for real time 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business. The company's solutions include geophysical systems; GNSS-aided navigation systems (attitude and positioning systems); real time volumetric imaging sonar products; and diver augmented vision display systems. It also offers GeoSurvey, a software and hardware package for acquisition and processing of sidescan sonar and sub-bottom profiler data in oil and gas companies; DA4G, a geophysical hardware; and Survey Engine, a software product that provides post-processing solutions for sidescan sonar and sub-bottom profiler data. In addition, the company offers 3D/4D/5D/6D imaging sonar technology under the Echoscope and Echoscope PIPE name; diving technology under the CodaOctopus DAVD; and operates as a sub-contractor for defense contractors, as well as supplies sub-assemblies for broader mission critical defense systems. It markets and sells its technology solutions for the subsea and underwater markets. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

