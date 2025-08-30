CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $69.01 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $297.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.49.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%.The business had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. CocaCola’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CocaCola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on KO shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.21.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

