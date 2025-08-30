Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.07 and traded as high as $65.72. Cidara Therapeutics shares last traded at $65.39, with a volume of 188,319 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDTX. WBB Securities reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.14.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.87) by $0.22. Sell-side analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cidara Therapeutics

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,272,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.00 per share, with a total value of $99,999,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,365,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,083,012. This trade represents a 207.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 255.7% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 2,500,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,600 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 91.7% during the second quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,311,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,880,000 after purchasing an additional 627,149 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $57,234,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 11.1% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,581,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Finally, BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,092,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,374,000 after purchasing an additional 389,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

