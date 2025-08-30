Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Bought by Titleist Asset Management LLC

Titleist Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 420.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.95.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $160.64 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The company has a market capitalization of $277.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.82.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 88.03%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

