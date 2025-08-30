ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.8750.

CHPT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised ChargePoint to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 251,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 22,369 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at about $354,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,029,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after buying an additional 583,761 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 273,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 23,370 shares in the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHPT opened at $11.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $259.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.23. ChargePoint has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $39.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.04.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.00). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 131.65% and a negative net margin of 65.79%.The firm had revenue of $97.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.20) earnings per share. ChargePoint has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

