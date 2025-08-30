Certior Financial Group LLC Has $7.35 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Certior Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,462 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 5.9% of Certior Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Certior Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 204.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 862,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,560,000 after purchasing an additional 579,549 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 404.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 105,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 84,262 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 51,696 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $783,000.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $27.92 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.87.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

