Century Communities, Inc. $CCS Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 109.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,188 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Century Communities by 533.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Century Communities by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Century Communities by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Century Communities by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $65.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $108.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. Century Communities had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 27th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 14.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CCS shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

