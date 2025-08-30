Cellebrite DI Ltd. $CLBT Shares Bought by PEAK6 LLC

PEAK6 LLC lifted its holdings in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 72.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,366 shares during the period. PEAK6 LLC’s holdings in Cellebrite DI were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bosun Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bosun Asset Management LLC now owns 43,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 2.5% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the first quarter worth $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 16.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLBT opened at $16.40 on Friday. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $26.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.22.

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 34.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $113.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Cellebrite DI has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLBT shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cellebrite DI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

