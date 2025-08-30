Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, National Bankshares Analyst Says

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$99.00 to C$110.00 in a research note released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CM. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$116.00 to C$112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$96.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$94.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$108.25.

TSE:CM opened at C$106.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$98.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.34. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$75.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$107.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$99.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$91.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.98%.

In related news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 43,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.07, for a total transaction of C$4,047,614.30. Also, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 32,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.87, for a total transaction of C$3,005,657.73. Insiders sold a total of 105,837 shares of company stock valued at $9,903,590 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is Canada’s fifth- largest bank, operating three business segments: retail and business banking, wealth management, and capital markets. It serves approximately 11 million personal banking and business customers, primarily in Canada.

