Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Given New $113.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) had its target price increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CM

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $77.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $53.62 and a 12 month high of $77.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.54.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 12.94%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.3% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 51.8% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,106,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,383,000 after buying an additional 2,425,000 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.7% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.