Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 598,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 135,797 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.18% of Ross Stores worth $76,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,121,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,360,413,000 after buying an additional 4,946,101 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,336,312 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $504,684,000 after buying an additional 1,368,571 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,973,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,043,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 16,435.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 806,099 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $103,011,000 after buying an additional 801,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ross Stores from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Ross Stores from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ross Stores from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $147.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.36 and a 12-month high of $158.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 9.60%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

