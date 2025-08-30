Calumet (NASDAQ:CLMT) & Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Head-To-Head Contrast

Calumet (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) and Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Calumet and Antero Midstream”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Calumet alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calumet $4.19 billion 0.34 -$222.00 million ($5.22) -3.12 Antero Midstream $1.22 billion 6.94 $400.89 million $0.95 18.70

Analyst Ratings

Antero Midstream has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Calumet. Calumet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Antero Midstream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Calumet and Antero Midstream, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calumet 0 2 4 0 2.67 Antero Midstream 1 2 0 1 2.25

Calumet currently has a consensus target price of $18.71, suggesting a potential upside of 14.78%. Antero Midstream has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.14%. Given Calumet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Calumet is more favorable than Antero Midstream.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.4% of Calumet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of Antero Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Calumet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Antero Midstream shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Calumet has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antero Midstream has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Calumet and Antero Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calumet -11.09% N/A -12.65% Antero Midstream 39.53% 21.67% 7.93%

Summary

Antero Midstream beats Calumet on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Calumet

(Get Free Report)

Calumet, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, formulating, and marketing of a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products & Solutions, Performance Brands, Montana/Renewables, and Corporate. The Specialty Products & Solutions segment consists of customer-focused solutions and formulations businesses, covering multiple specialty product lines, anchored by a unique integrated complex in Northwest Louisiana. The Performance Brands segment includes a fast-growing portfolio of high-quality, high performing brands. The Montana/Renewables segment is composed of a Great Falls specialty asphalt facility and Montana Renewables facility. The Corporate segment focuses on the general and administrative expenses not allocated to the Montana/Renewables, Specialty Products and Solutions, or Performance Brands segments. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

About Antero Midstream

(Get Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio. The Water Handling segment delivers fresh water from sources, including the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and various regional waterways; uses water handling systems to transport flowback and produced water; and offers pumping stations, water storage, and blending facilities. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.