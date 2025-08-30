Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Takes Position in Pembina Pipeline Corp. $PBA

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PBA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1,591.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,155,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $116,440,000 after buying an additional 2,968,994 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,743,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,930,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $514,154,000 after buying an additional 1,331,294 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 55.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,522,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,961,000 after buying an additional 897,386 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,683,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,319,000 after buying an additional 541,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PBA. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. National Bankshares upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $37.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.04 and its 200-day moving average is $37.58. Pembina Pipeline Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.13 and a 1 year high of $43.44.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.5%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.18%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

