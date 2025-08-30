Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Takes Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. $HOG

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HOG. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3,514.8% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 209.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Financial Harvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Griffin Securities set a $34.00 target price on Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

Insider Transactions at Harley-Davidson

In other news, Director Rafeh Masood acquired 2,068 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $49,756.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,202.30. This trade represents a 78.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $29.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $39.93.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

