Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases Shares of 28,700 Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) $NTB

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 172,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Price Performance

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.20 and a 200 day moving average of $41.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.64. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 1 year low of $34.77 and a 1 year high of $46.89.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $146.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Channel Islands and the UK, and Other. The Bermuda and Cayman segments offer retail banking and wealth management.

