Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases Shares of 10,300 Sylvamo Corporation $SLVM

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Sylvamo in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. NDVR Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLVM shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sylvamo to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Sylvamo from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Sylvamo and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sylvamo presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $71.00.

Sylvamo Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of SLVM stock opened at $46.15 on Friday. Sylvamo Corporation has a 12-month low of $37.51 and a 12-month high of $98.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.10). Sylvamo had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sylvamo Corporation will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

