Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires Shares of 50,700 Energizer Holdings, Inc. $ENR

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.07% of Energizer at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in Energizer by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Energizer by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Energizer by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Energizer by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Energizer by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE ENR opened at $27.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.88. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.70 and a 52 week high of $39.51.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $725.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.67 million. Energizer had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 181.90%. Energizer’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Energizer has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.050-1.150 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Energizer’s payout ratio is 34.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Energizer from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Energizer from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Energizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ENR

About Energizer

(Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.