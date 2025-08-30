Brompton Energy Split (TSE:ESP) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Brompton Energy Split Corp. (TSE:ESP – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.71 and traded as low as C$4.35. Brompton Energy Split shares last traded at C$4.35, with a volume of 400 shares traded.

Brompton Energy Split Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$3.47 million, a PE ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.36, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.71.

About Brompton Energy Split

(Get Free Report)

To provide holders of Preferred shares with fixed cumulative preferrential quarterly cash distributions and to return the original issue price on the maturity date. To provide holders of Class A shares with regular monthly cash distributions3 and the opportunity for capital appreciation. To achieve these objectives, the Fund invests in a portfolio of equity securities of at least 15 large¿capitalization North American oil and gas issuers selected by the Manager from the S&P 500 Index and the S&P/TSX Composite Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brompton Energy Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brompton Energy Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.