Brokerages Set Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) PT at $163.29

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $163.2857.

PI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $133.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total transaction of $938,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 361,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,812,659.11. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,682,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Impinj by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Impinj by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Impinj by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter.

Impinj Stock Down 1.6%

NASDAQ:PI opened at $187.47 on Monday. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $60.85 and a fifty-two week high of $239.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18,765.77 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a current ratio of 11.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.91.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $97.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.78 million. Impinj had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Impinj has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.470-0.510 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Impinj will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Articles

