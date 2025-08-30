Brokerages Set Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC) Price Target at $63.20

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATLC. Wall Street Zen raised Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Atlanticus from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ATLC

Atlanticus Price Performance

Shares of ATLC opened at $66.70 on Friday. Atlanticus has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $67.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.93.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 8.51%.The business had revenue of $393.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.87 million. Analysts anticipate that Atlanticus will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlanticus Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be paid a $0.4766 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlanticus

In other news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total value of $124,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,529.88. This represents a 3.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlanticus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Atlanticus by 274.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Atlanticus by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Atlanticus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Atlanticus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.