Brokerages Set AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Target Price at $5.38

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.3750.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMCX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AMC Networks from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of AMC Networks in a research report on Sunday, August 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in AMC Networks by 133.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $7.06 on Friday. AMC Networks has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $10.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $306.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.38.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. AMC Networks had a positive return on equity of 15.73% and a negative net margin of 7.42%.The company had revenue of $600.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. AMC Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. AMC Networks has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that AMC Networks will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

