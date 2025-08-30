BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.6667.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $26.00 target price on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Monday, May 5th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of BrightSpring Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTSG opened at $23.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.56. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.42 and a beta of 2.25. BrightSpring Health Services has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. BrightSpring Health Services had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 0.55%.BrightSpring Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. BrightSpring Health Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that BrightSpring Health Services will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BrightSpring Health Services news, insider Jon B. Rousseau sold 531,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $11,567,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,184,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,754,892.75. This represents a 30.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Phoenix Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 13,288,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $281,043,336.15. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 79,671,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,060,325.45. This trade represents a 14.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,919,941 shares of company stock worth $337,025,856 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 264.7% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,772,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,805 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in BrightSpring Health Services by 47.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,119,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,127,000 after buying an additional 2,946,811 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 936.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,276,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,705,000 after buying an additional 2,056,920 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 855.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,076,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter worth about $29,333,000.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

