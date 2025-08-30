Brett Whitmire Sells 2,000 Shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) CFO Brett Whitmire sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $111,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 48,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,634.30. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Diodes Price Performance

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $54.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.50 and its 200 day moving average is $48.06. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $32.93 and a 12 month high of $70.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Diodes alerts:

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $366.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.08 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 4.59%.The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Diodes has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Diodes

Diodes announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 8th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diodes by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Diodes by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Diodes by 283.1% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 85.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Diodes to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Diodes in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Read Our Latest Report on DIOD

About Diodes

(Get Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.