Brasada Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in ResMed Inc. $RMD

Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 15,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 121.4% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 6,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 384.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in ResMed by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in ResMed during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on ResMed from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on ResMed from $294.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ResMed from $274.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. William Blair raised ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.83.

ResMed Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $274.78 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $199.92 and a one year high of $293.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $270.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.98.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 27.22%.The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 25.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Hernandez sold 2,575 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.10, for a total transaction of $739,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,319.50. The trade was a 38.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.48, for a total value of $2,238,355.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 455,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,303,978.44. This represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,638 shares of company stock worth $7,311,177 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

