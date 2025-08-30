BorgWarner Inc. $BWA Shares Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BWA. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 133.4% in the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1,515.0% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 63.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in BorgWarner by 123.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 229,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,276,120. The trade was a 2.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $100,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 55,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,359.45. This trade represents a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $892,175 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BorgWarner stock opened at $42.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.02.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. BorgWarner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 31st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

BorgWarner Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from BorgWarner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 46.81%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

