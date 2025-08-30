Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $182.5385.
A number of research firms have issued reports on BOOT. Citigroup lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $137.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $156.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.
Boot Barn stock opened at $178.03 on Monday. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $86.17 and a 12-month high of $183.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.76.
Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 9.81%.The firm had revenue of $504.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Boot Barn has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.270 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 5.800-6.700 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Boot Barn announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
