Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $182.5385.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BOOT. Citigroup lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $137.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $156.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 134.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 263.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 210.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Boot Barn stock opened at $178.03 on Monday. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $86.17 and a 12-month high of $183.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.76.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 9.81%.The firm had revenue of $504.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Boot Barn has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.270 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 5.800-6.700 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

