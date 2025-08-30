Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG is Ardmore Road Asset Management LP’s 7th Largest Position

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Booking accounts for about 4.1% of Ardmore Road Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $41,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Booking by 300.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 8 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BKNG. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5,900.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,411.00 to $5,418.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,820.00 to $5,850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6,000.00 price objective (up previously from $5,700.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,720.00 to $5,630.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,781.04.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of Booking stock opened at $5,599.05 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,700.97 and a 1 year high of $5,839.41. The firm has a market cap of $181.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5,612.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5,180.75.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $41.90 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,476.89, for a total value of $5,548,089.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,841,031.80. The trade was a 3.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,052 shares of company stock valued at $22,511,858. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

