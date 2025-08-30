BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 82,679 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 926,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 82,679 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.21% of Crown Castle worth $96,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $99.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.00. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.20 and a 52 week high of $120.92.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 85.54% and a negative return on equity of 619.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.140-4.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CCI. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crown Castle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.41.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CCI

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.