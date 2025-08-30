BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 438,762 Shares of Celestica, Inc. $CLS

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 79.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 991,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438,762 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Celestica were worth $78,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Celestica in the first quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Celestica in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 1,516.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 14.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Celestica from $126.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Celestica from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Celestica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Celestica from $172.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.92.

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $195.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.59. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 1.80. Celestica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $218.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 5.11%.Celestica’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Celestica has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.370-1.530 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

